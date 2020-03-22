Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol, says she attended President’s event

Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol (Photo by Renuka Puri) Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol (Photo by Renuka Puri)

Rajya Sabha MP and six-time World Champion boxer MC Mary Kom broke her mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol after returning from Amman, Jordan, at the end of the Asia-Oceania leg of the Olympic boxing trials.

The 37-year old, who was pictured with President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, had accepted an invitation for breakfast.

The Indian boxing squad had returned from Jordan to New Delhi in the early hours of March 13. Under instruction from the Sports Authority of India, all boxers were asked to self-quarantine for 10 days, which a Boxing Federation of India coach said was extended to a fortnight. Five days later, Mary Kom broke protocol to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A countrywide round-the-clock curfew began in Jordan on Saturday. There were 84 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Jordan, Aljazeera reported.

India’s boxing high-performance director Santiago Nieva, who was with the team that went to Amman, had confirmed that all members of the Olympic trials contingent were under a quarantine period that initially was 10 days, but was extended to 14 days.

Mary Kom had secured an Olympic quota during the event in the 51-kg flyweight category.

“10 days we had planned but now it becomes 14 days. So after 10 days, I am working on a training program which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best as we can,” Nieva said on Saturday.

Mary Kom said that she had gone to Rashtrapati Bhavan for the president’s event.

“I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet Dushyant (Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh) or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days,” Mary Kom told ANI.

Mary Kom referred to Dushyant Singh because the former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s son was at a party in Lucknow on March 15 where Kanika Kapoor, a singer who had returned to Mumbai from London on March 9, was also present. On Friday, it was revealed that Kapoor had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dushyant was one of the invitees to the breakfast hosted by President Kovind. Raje was also present at the party.

On Saturday, Raje tweeted: “After conducting a Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.”

The Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing trials were originally scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China – the city where the Covid-19 virus was first detected and eventually had to be put in lockdown after the burgeoning number of cases. The Asia-Oceania Olympic boxing trials was one of the first sporting events to have been moved to another country because of the Covid-19 virus.

India top javelin throwers, including Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, who returned from foreign training camps have been put in isolation rooms at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for 14 days. The coaches are also following the same protocol.

