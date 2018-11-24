Mary Kom Boxing final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota World Boxing Championship final

Mary Kom Boxing final Live Streaming: Five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom will face Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the World Boxing Championships final on Sunday to win her record 6th gold medal in the 48kg weight category. The 2012 Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi on Fri in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semifinal to enter the final of the tournament. Sonia will also face Germany’s Ornella Wahner in the World Boxing Championship 2018 Final in the 57kg weight category.

Advertising

When is Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final?

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final will take place on November 24, Saturday. Sonia vs Ornella Wahner final will also take place on Saturday.

Where will Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final be played?

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final and Sonia vs Ornella Wahner final at Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final start?

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 will take place after 4 pm IST. Sonia’s final match is fourth one scheduled for the day.

Advertising

Which TV channels will broadcast Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final?

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final will be broadcast Live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and DD Sports.

Where to watch Live streaming of Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final?

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018 final will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and Boxing Federation of India’s Youtube channel. You can also follow Live results, live updates, live commentary and live streaming on indianexpress.com.