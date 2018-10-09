Manu Bhaker wins India’s first ever gold in shooting at Youth Olympics

Gold medallist Manu Bhaker of India celebrates. (Source: Reuters)

Manu Bhaker became the first shooter from India to claim a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday with a spectacular performance in what is being seen as a comeback after a disappointing Asian Games.

The 16-year old sensation shot 236.5 to stand at the top of the points table in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Meanwhile, Iana Enina from Russia won the silver medal with a score of 235. 9 and Nino Khutsiberidze settled for the bronze medal.

The World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist began with a shot of 10.0 in the final, adding a 10.1 and 10.4, leading the Stage 1 with 99.3. She shot 9.8 in the 2nd Stage but made an immediate comeback with a score of 10.1 and 9.9 to stay at the top.

Earlier, Bhaker, who was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympics, topped the qualifying with 576, which included a series of 95, 96, 96, 96, 95, 98, finishing second and third in the qualification.

Bhaker made up for the lack of medals at the Indonesian Asian Games in August with a top podium finish in the Argentinian capital.

