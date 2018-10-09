Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Manu Bhaker wins India’s first ever gold in shooting at Youth Olympics

Manu Bhaker became the first shooter from India to claim a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 9, 2018 9:15:12 pm

Gold medallist Manu Bhaker of India celebrates. (Source: Reuters)

Related News

Manu Bhaker became the first shooter from India to claim a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday with a spectacular performance in what is being seen as a comeback after a disappointing Asian Games.

The 16-year old sensation shot 236.5 to stand at the top of the points table in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Meanwhile, Iana Enina from Russia won the silver medal with a score of 235. 9 and Nino Khutsiberidze settled for the bronze medal.

The World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist began with a shot of 10.0 in the final, adding a 10.1 and 10.4, leading the Stage 1 with 99.3. She shot 9.8 in the 2nd Stage but made an immediate comeback with a score of 10.1 and 9.9 to stay at the top.

 

 

HOT DEALS

Earlier, Bhaker, who was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympics, topped the qualifying with 576, which included a series of 95, 96, 96, 96, 95, 98, finishing second and third in the qualification.

Bhaker made up for the lack of medals at the Indonesian Asian Games in August with a top podium finish in the Argentinian capital.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 