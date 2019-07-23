Toggle Menu
Manu Bhaker to pursue political science from LSR

The 17-year-old, who is a multiple ISSF World Cup gold medallist, applied under the sports quota and was eligible for direct admission in any college or course of her choice.

Haryana Sports Minister wants Manu to ‘feel sorry’, IOA tells him to back off
Manu Bhaker has secured a seat in Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College.

Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker has secured a seat in Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), where she will study political science.

“Congratulations to our young shooting champion @realmanubhaker for getting admission in Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science. Our TOPSAthlete has won gold medals at Commonwealth Games & various World Cups & has earned a quota for Tokyo2020 @ Olympics,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

According to DU’s guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

In May, Bhaker secured an Olympic quota for India when she finished fourth in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich.

