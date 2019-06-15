Manu Bhaker survives accident scare, complains to Haryana CM over rash driving

Toggle Menu
A bus run by Haryana Roadways dashed the rim of the car in which Manu Bhaker and her family members were traveling on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker shared an image of the damage sustained by the car in which she was traveling in a road accident on Sunday (Source: Twitter/realmanubhaker)

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday experienced a narrow escape as a Haryana Roadways bus dashed the rim of the car in which the shooter was traveling with her family members. As per a report in Sportstar, the 17-year-old, along with her family members, was returning home from a national shooting camp in New Delhi at the time of the incident.

Bhaker shared a photo of the damage to the car in which she was travelling on her official Twitter account. She also complained about the lack of adherence to driving rules in Haryana.

Tagging Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state sports minister Anil Vij, the shooter wrote: “Haryana Roadways tried to kill me. Running Rush drive and overtaking on very high speed. Dadri Depo.Bus no 5483 Driver name Mohan. driver no 222,Said he has to reach Chandigadh and can’t wait !!”

“Thankfully we all are safe and no one is hurt. But this shows how dangerous Haryana Roadways have become. The bus tried to overtake us. It should be ensured that people don’t over speed and overtake, “Ramkishan Bhaker, Manu’s father said in an interaction with Sportstar.

The 17-year-old Manu Bhaker, who missed out on a podium finish at the Asian Games, secured an Olympic berth after finishing fourth in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup in Munich in May.

