Asian Shooting Championship: With new gun, Manu Bhaker keen to make new start after low-key 2025

Manu Bhaker is talking about marginal gains. That extra one percent which could well be the difference between a podium finish or nothing.

“I try to do everything that can even help for a little bit in my sport,” she says. “Even if that’s like one percent, I will just go right ahead.”

Last year, it meant making the long trip to the workshop of Italian pistol-makers Pardini in search of a new, better weapon.

Pistol-related heartbreaks have plagued Manu on more than one occasion. In 2019, she was in joint lead in the 25m pistol final at the World Cup when her weapon malfunctioned and her event ended in tears. A couple of years later, at the Tokyo Olympics, the cocking lever of her pistol broke during the qualification round and as she got it fixed, Manu lost approximately 15 minutes, affecting her rhythm.