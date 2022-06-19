scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal win mixed team pistol title

Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal won the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
Updated: June 19, 2022 8:23:27 pm
Manu Bhaker (in picture). (File)

The Haryana duo of Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal won the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition on Sunday. They beat the experienced pair of Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh of ONGC 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Esha Singh of Telangana, who had won the individual women’s 10m air pistol title on Saturday, claimed two bronze medals on the day. She teamed up with Kaushik Gopu to win bronze in both the senior and junior mixed team competitions.

At the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi, Meena Kumari kept the Haryana domination going with a victory in the women’s 50m rifle prone event. She shot a score of 620.2 to beat Mahit Sandhu of Chandigarh who notched 619.9 after 60 shots.

Mahit won the junior crown in the event.

