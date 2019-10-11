Manju’s journey: From boxing in mud pit to beating top seed

Within minutes of her 4-1 win over top-seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea, that secured her the 48 kg bronze in the AIBA World Championships at Ulan-Ude in Russia, Manju Rani, 19, called her mother Ishwati Devi. She wanted her to pray for her success in the semi-final. The call to her village Rithal, in Haryana, would end with the two remembering Manju’s father Bhim Sen, who had died of stomach cancer in nine years back.

Bhim, a Border Security Force (BSF) havaldar, didn’t spend much time at home since he posted in remote areas all through his career. It only was after his death that Manju donned the boxing gloves. “I always loved sports. I used to play kabaddi and go for runs at the village track. When my father died in 2010, I had a tough time dealing with the loss. Boxing helped me deal with my father’s death. It kept my mind away from the tragedy. I am sure my father would have been watching my bout from heavens,” Manju told The Indian Express.

With the only bread-winner of the family no more, mother Ishwati was burdened with additional responsibilities. She had to take care of Rani, her four sibling and a couple of cousins whose father was unemployed. “All we had was my husband’s pension of Rs 9000. There was no one to work at our small farm. Once Manju started boxing, and later started speaking about winning gold medals, we had hope,” recalls Ishwati.

Manju’s initiation to boxing was accidental. One of her father’s friend, Sahab Singh, had cleared the ground around his fish farm for the kids to run. This would work as an athletic track of this very primitive village sports arena. Later Singh, after watching some boxing videos, convinced the village’s 20 odd girls to take the combat sport. Manju was one of them.

Singh recalls Manju’s early boxing days. “The kids would run around the fish pond. She was very committed and very serious about the sport,” remembers Singh.

By the end of 2012, boxing coach Sube Singh Beniwal, father of internationals Poonam and Preeti Beniwal, got shifted to Rohtak. A chance visit to Rithal gave him a chance to have a close look at the girls training in the mud pit next to the fish pond. The coach was impressed with what he saw. Beniwal would start traveling to the village to train Manju and other trainees.

“The first day I met Manju, I was impressed with her dedication. She had a swift feet movement and her sharp movements was her strength. I visited her home the same day and told her mother about letting the youngster pursue the spot. All these years, Manju had to face the lack of finances but she never showed it. Even though we did not have a ring at the village, Manju would train in mud for hours,” shares Beniwal.

Even after winning the state championships, Manju was ignored for the nationals. This made her to opt for Punjab. She would go on to win the 48kg gold at the Nationals in Vijayanagarand and qualify for the national camp.

Indian women’s team head coach and 2002 CWG gold medallist Mohammed Ali Qamar remembers Manju’s early days at the camp. “When she first came to the national camp, we knew that she is a good boxer but we had to work on a lot of things. We worked a lot on her technique. It was her determination, which makes her different from others,” recalls Qamar.

Earlier this year, Rani won the silver medal in Stranja Memorial Boxing Championship, where she lost to Josie Gabuco of Philippines in the final. Rani then won the bronze medal in Thailand Open before winning bronze medal in India Open.

On Thursday, Rani prevailed over Mi, a bronze medallist at the 2017 World Championship and Qamar could see the improvement in his ward’s game. Rani now faces Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand, whom she lost narrowly in the Thailand Open.

“The Korean boxer was taller but Manju struck clear punches. Mi has straight punches and uses her left punch to counter. But Manju blocked that and didn’t give her opponent to counter. Manju’s cross right punches was the key against Mi. It was a close bout. Raksat’s strength is that she uses a combination of punches while being close and Manju has to take advantage of her height and play from long range,” shares Qamar.