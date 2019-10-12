Manju Rani shines on, matches Mary Kom’s Worlds debut feat 18 years later

Six-time world champion Mary Kom went out in controversial circumstances after having secured her first Worlds medal in the 51kg category – in which she will be aiming to make a mark in the 2020 Olympics – at the World Championship on Saturday, but the hero of the day for India shone through in the 48kg category.

Manju Rani did something on Saturday that has not been done by an Indian in 18 years – not since the breakthrough of Mary Kom herself. Like Mary had done in 2001, the 19-year-old from Haryana has qualified for the World Championship final in her maiden appearance at the event.

Manju Rani is the only Indian who has reached the finals of the Worlds in Russia this year. Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro all lost their semifinal bouts on Saturday, and will be returning home with bronze medals.

Manju, the new kid on the block, has been on a giant-killing spree at the Worlds and this year in general.

In the semifinal on Saturday, she mostly relied on counter-attacks in the first two rounds, and later turned completely explosive in the final three minutes. Rattling her opponent, she combined the final round with ferocious combination punches and forceful straight blows to pierce the Thai’s shell guard.

Manju has so far been in sensational giant-killing form in Russia and toppled top seed North Korean Kim Hyang-Mi on Thursday.

Shocked, did not imagine this would happen to me: Mary Kom

Mary, meanwhile, oscillated between anger and joy while dissecting her performance and the 1-4 semifinal loss to Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu, a result India tried to challenge without success.

“I am certainly very unhappy with the judging. This loss is unacceptable to me. I could never imagine that something like this would happen to me. I am quite shocked,” Mary Kom said.

But then comes the sense of pride for her performance given that she fought taller and younger opponents all through, and this was her first 51kg medal on the Worlds stage.

“I think I did very well overall. It is perfect now, yeah it is precious,” she said. All her previous world medals have been in the 48kg and, before that, 46kg categories. Her previous two attempts at 51kg world medals were thwarted at the quarterfinal stage.

“I think I found the right balance for 51kg category in this world championship. I knew how much effort I needed to put in, the plans and strategies also worked out quite well,” she added.

