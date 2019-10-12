Manju Rani beats Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat to reach World Boxing Championships finals

Manju Rani overpowered Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat in the 48-kg division to advance to the finals at the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia on Saturday. The Indian triumphed 4-1 in the semi-final bout and with this result, she also assured herself of a silver medal.

Despite Raksat dominating the initial phase of the bout, the 19-year-old produced a clinical show to overpower her opponent. Playing in her maiden World Championships, Rani put up a gutsy show against her opponent. Using her height advantage tactically, she allowed Raksat to reach out for her, thus turning the momentum in her favour.

Manju scripts HISTORY!🔥 First 🇮🇳 women boxer after 18 years to reach the finals of #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship on debut. @MangteC in 2001 had reached the finals.

Defeated 🇹🇭 WC 🥉medallist Chuthamat Raksat 4⃣-1⃣ to seal her berth in the 48kg. #PunchMeinHiaDum#GoforGold pic.twitter.com/86eREkMAtt — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 12, 2019

She mostly relied on counter-attacks in the first two rounds, and later turned completely explosive in the final three minutes. Rattling her opponent, she combined the final round with ferocious combination punches and forceful straight blows piercing through the Thai’s shell guard.

Manju has so far been in sensational giant-killing form in Russia and toppled top seed North Korean Kim Hyang-Mi on Thursday to make it to the final four.

This is India’s second medal in the tournament after Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom went 1-4 down in her semi-final bout against Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu earlier in the day.