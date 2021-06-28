Manipur govt announces Rs. 1.2 crore to athletes who win gold in Tokyo Olympics

The five athletes from Manipur going to the Olympics are MC Mary Kom, Sushila Likmabam (Judo), Saikhom Mirabai (Weightlifting), Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey). (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday announced cash awards to those athletes from the state who win medals at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during the launch of “Selfie Point” to cheer the Indian Olympic contingent at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

N. Biren Singh said the state government would hand over a cash award of Rs. 1.2 crore to gold medal winners, Rs. 1 crore for silver medal winners and Rs. 75 lakhs for bronze medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, Singh also said the state would provide a cash incentive of Rs. 25 lakh to all the five athletes who are representing the country in Tokyo Olympics.

“It is a matter of pride for a small state like Manipur as many as five players are being selected to represent the country in the Olympics. I am that the players will bring laurels and wish them success on behalf of the people of Manipur,” said N. Biren Singh.

The five athletes from Manipur shortlisted for the Summer Olympics so far are London Olympic Bronze medalist MC Mary Kom, Sushila Likmabam (Judo), Saikhom Mirabai (Weightlifting), Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey).