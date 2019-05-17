Toggle Menu
Manika Batra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik ‘have a great time shooting’ for The Kapil Sharma Showhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/manika-batra-yogeshwar-dutt-sakshi-malik-the-kapil-sharma-show-5734094/

Manika Batra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik ‘have a great time shooting’ for The Kapil Sharma Show

Manika Batra, India's highest ranked female paddler, tweeted out few pictures from the shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik.

Sakshi Malik, Manika Batra and Yogeshwar Dutt on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Twitter/manikabatra_TT)

India’s table tennis sensation Manika Batra along with Olympic medallist wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Batra, who’s currently the top-ranked female table tennis player in the country, tweeted out few pictures from the shoot and stated it was a wonderful experience sharing the stage with 2012 and 2016 medalists Dutt and Malik respectively.

” Had a great time to shoot at The Kapil Sharma Show.. It was a real fun and wonderful experience to share the stage with the Olympic medalists @DuttYogi @SakshiMalik and hilarious @KapilSharmaK9 on the spot..”

Kapil also responded back to Manika’s tweet and wished her luck for the upcoming matches and tournaments. “U r a sweetheart manika ?? all the best for all ur future matches n tournaments ????,” the anchor said in his tweet.

Earlier last month Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Veda Krishnamurthy also shared the stage at The Kapil Sharma Show. The cricketers shared images from their time at the set with former India skipper Mithali saying, “If only all our evenings were filled with laughter.”

The winning team of 1983 World Cup also made an appearance in his show. The guests had recalled their golden memories on the show.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rugby Australia terminates Israel Folau's contract for anti-gay comments
2 Top gymnasts' participation at Asian Championship in jeopardy after SAI announces selection trials
3 Russian boxing powerbroker Umar Kremlev says government not backing $16M offer