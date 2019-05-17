Manika Batra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik ‘have a great time shooting’ for The Kapil Sharma Show

India’s table tennis sensation Manika Batra along with Olympic medallist wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Batra, who’s currently the top-ranked female table tennis player in the country, tweeted out few pictures from the shoot and stated it was a wonderful experience sharing the stage with 2012 and 2016 medalists Dutt and Malik respectively.

” Had a great time to shoot at The Kapil Sharma Show.. It was a real fun and wonderful experience to share the stage with the Olympic medalists @DuttYogi @SakshiMalik and hilarious @KapilSharmaK9 on the spot..”

Kapil also responded back to Manika’s tweet and wished her luck for the upcoming matches and tournaments. “U r a sweetheart manika ?? all the best for all ur future matches n tournaments ????,” the anchor said in his tweet.

U r a sweetheart manika ?? all the best for all ur future matches n tournaments ???? https://t.co/vcMw50MByT — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) 17 May 2019

Earlier last month Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Veda Krishnamurthy also shared the stage at The Kapil Sharma Show. The cricketers shared images from their time at the set with former India skipper Mithali saying, “If only all our evenings were filled with laughter.”

The winning team of 1983 World Cup also made an appearance in his show. The guests had recalled their golden memories on the show.