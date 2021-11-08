scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Manika-Archana win their maiden women’s doubles title in Slovenia

The world number 36 pairing beat the 23rd-ranked combine of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-8, 12-10.

By: PTI |
November 8, 2021 1:16:14 am
The India duo saved four game points in third set to seal the match. (Twitter/SAI Media)

India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath tasted their first major success as a pair by winning the women’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Lasko here on Sunday.

The world number 36 pairing beat the 23rd-ranked combine of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-8, 12-10. The India duo saved four game points in third set to seal the match.

Manika and Archana had to dig deep to beat China’s Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi in the semifinals on Saturday.

“I am very happy to have won this title…it was fun playing throughout as I always enjoy playing doubles with Manika Di. She is playing really well and has a very strong presence on the table which allows me to play freely,” Archana told PTI.

In the women’s singles, Manika did well to reach the semifinals.

