Sunday, May 09, 2021
Mandeep Jangra wins maiden professional bout in USA

Mandeep Jangra, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won his first professional bout against Luciano Ramos in a four-round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 12:47:47 pm
Mandeep Jangra (L) poses for a photo before his professional debut. (Twitter/MandeepJangra)

Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina’s Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA.

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training.

The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four-round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.

Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions.

The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off.

“I’m so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team,” said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

