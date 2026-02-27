French Lebrun brothers defeat India’s Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah 3-2 in Battle of All-Bespectacled at Singapore Smash

After the two combines went 2 games apiece, Thakkar-Shah had done well to go on a 4 point spree to lead 5-3. (Photo: SAI media)

India’s first Singapore Smash semifinalists Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah had to contend with a Last 4 exit as they went down 6-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 8-11 to French paddler pair Felix and Alexis Lebrun. It was a Battle of the All-Bespectacled at the Infinity Arena at The Kallang, as the venue is called. The Indians were the first ever to make semis of a Smash from the country.

After the two combines went 2 games apiece, Thakkar-Shah had done well to go on a 4 point spree to lead 5-3, but the French took off thereafter, attacking Manav and Manush’s serve with careful acceleration. The Lebruns, starting from their singles losses, took off at 8-7, and raced into the final.