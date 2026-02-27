French Lebrun brothers defeat India’s Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah 3-2 in Battle of All-Bespectacled at Singapore Smash

India’s first Singapore Smash semifinalists Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah had to contend with a Last 4 exit as they went down 6-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 8-11 to French paddler pair Felix and Alexis Lebrun. It was a Battle of the All-Bespectacled at the Infinity Arena at The Kallang, as the venue is called. The Indians were the first ever to make semis of a Smash from the country.
After the two combines went 2 games apiece, Thakkar-Shah had done well to go on a 4 point spree to lead 5-3, but the French took off thereafter, attacking Manav and Manush’s serve with careful acceleration. The Lebruns, starting from their singles losses, took off at 8-7, and raced into the final.
Earlier, the Indian left-right combo had done well to push a decider, playing a confident fourth game, and holding off the French, moving up from the crucial 7-7 deadlock. The third game too was very tight, and perhaps more winnable as the Indians kept snapping at heels, but the Indian defenses couldn’t cope with Alexis’ trick shots.
One step closer to their first WTT Grand Smash Men’s Doubles title!🪜
Relive the electric moment after the Lebruns’ victory against Thakkar/Shah!🔥#SingaporeSmash #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/MWZjCjxZOs
— World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 27, 2026
It was the Indians in fact who surprised the French in the second, upping the ante by pouncing on the latter’s serves, and showed willingness to stay in contention, as sixth seeds. But the endgame betrayed Indian nerves when the Lebruns came from 7-8 down and went all the way.
Earlier in the quarters, against Allegro – Rassenfosse of Germany, Thakkar had struck the shot of the tournament, with a long chop while on one knee that boggles the Germans but didn’t result in a point. The Indians, after this fine performance will keep them in the top 5 rank in doubles.