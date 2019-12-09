Follow Us:
Manav Thakkar clinches ITTF Challenge Series U-21 title

Manav Thakkar on Sunday became the first Indian to clinch U-21 men's singles title in an ITTF Challenge Series event. This is India's first U-21 men's singles title since the ITTF Challenge Series became an entity in January 2017.

December 9, 2019
Manav Thakkar joins Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Soumyajit Ghosh in the list of Indians to win ITTF World Tour U-21 men’s singles titles. (File Photo/UTT)

Indian paddler Manav Thakkar on Sunday became the first Indian to clinch U-21 men’s singles title in an ITTF Challenge Series event with a comfortable win over Argentina’s Martin Bentancor here on Sunday.

Thakkar beat his opponent 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 in the ITTF Challenge Plus Benemax-Virgo North American Open here.

It was India’s first U-21 men’s singles title since the ITTF Challenge Series became an entity in January 2017, as opposed to being an integral part of the ITTF World Tour, a release said.

Thakkar now joined Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Soumyajit Ghosh in the list of Indians to win ITTF World Tour U-21 men’s singles titles.

In 2012, Harmeet and Sathiyan won the title in Brazil and Egypt respectively while Soumyajit did the same in Chile in 2011.

The 19-year-old Thakkar, who was a part of the Indian men’s team which won the bronze in 2018 Asian Games, dominated the proceedings in the one-sided final match.

Second-seeded Thakkar maintained his dominance throughout the final as he hardly gave Bentancor any chance to score.

Thakkar had beaten Argentina’s Horacio Cifuentes 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 and Lorenzo Santiago 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6 in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

