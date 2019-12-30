7 summits in 7 continents: Telangana girl Malavath Poorna one step away from goal

India’s Malavath Poorna became the first tribal woman in the world to set foot on the six tallest mountain peaks across six continents. India’s Malavath Poorna became the first tribal woman in the world to set foot on the six tallest mountain peaks across six continents.

On a mission to scale the seven tallest summits located in seven continents, India’s Malavath Poorna finished the year 2019 in style as she conquered Mt Vinson Massif in Antarctica. After achieving the feat, the 18-year-old also became the first tribal woman in the world to set foot on the six tallest mountain peaks across six continents.

So far, Poorna has scaled Mt Everest (Asia, 2014), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa, 2016), Mt. Elbrus (Europe, 2017), Mt. Aconcagua (South America, 2019), Mt. Cartsnez (Oceania, 2019), and Mt. Vinson Massif (Antarctica, 2019).

Poorna at the age of 13 years and 11 months had scaled Mt Everest, making her the youngest girl in the world to achieve the feat.

Her next goal is to conquer Mt. Denali, which is North America’s highest mountain peak and arguably the dream of every mountaineer in the world.

As per a release by the office of the Secretary Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) in Hyderabad, Poorna is very close to achieving her goal.

“With her raw endurance and awe-inspiring missions, Poorna proved to the world that no mountain is too high for her. Poorna’s phenomenal journey from climbing small hills in her tribal village of Pakala to the tops of the world’s tallest mountain peaks began with the conquest of the Mt. Everest in the year 2014 and she never looked back since then. She broke negative stereotypes and proved to the world that marginalized girls can reach the highest peaks on the earth if opportunities are provided. The conquest of the formidable world’s tallest mountains by Poorna left an indelible impression on millions of marginalized children, particularly girls across the world,” the release further stated.

Daughter of agricultural labourers in a remote Pakala tribal hamlet of Nizamabad district in Telangana, Poorna is currently pursuing an undergraduate course at the Minnesota State University, USA, as a fellow student of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program.

The 18-year-old thanked K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Chief Minister, Sekhar Babu Bachinepally, her coach, and other dignitaries for their unwavering support and encouragement.

