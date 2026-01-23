Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, SAI to get BMX tracks with UCI help

After successful completion of the UCI 2.2 road race event at Pune, international body keen on helping set up facilities for the new-age sport

UCI director general Amina Lanaya believes BMX is a good "entry point" for Indians to get into cyclingUCI director general Amina Lanaya believes BMX is a good "entry point" for Indians to get into cycling. (Photo by special arrangement)

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are soon to get facilities for BMX Cycling, which UCI Director General Amina Lanaya called the “entry point” for cycling for the youth, after Pune successfully delivered the Pune Grand Tour 2.2 road event.

The Sports Authority of India, is also expected to get kitted out with a BMX track, a cycling event popular amongst the youth.

“Two states Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and the Sports Authority have shown interest in setting up BMX tracks so UCI is coming forward to help them build those and with technical expertise,” sais Cycling Federation of India secretary Maninder Pal Singh.

File image of the BMX event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Screengrab via Olympics YouTube) File image of the BMX event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Screengrab via Olympics YouTube)

UCI official Lanaya said UCI had ambitious plans to tap into the interest that India and Pune have shown in the sport, with 15 lakh showing up to cheer for the Pune Grand Tour.

While India doesn’t have a pro team of note in road races,, the country has tasted some success at junior level in track with Manipur cyclists showing proficiency.

The road racing teams are drawn from all over the country, but the two states and the federal government body have expressed interest in the BMX discipline which taps into the youth proclivity for risk-taking and adventure. Vervy and Insta-friendly, BMX cyclists tend to start out with park stunts, and display flair. UCI is keen to tap into the geeky&groovy cycling youth.

Shivani Naik

 

