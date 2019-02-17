Maharashtra : Shiv Chhatrapati awards for Smriti Mandhana, Uday Deshpande

Noted Mallakhamb coach Uday Deshpande and aggressive opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana were Sunday conferred the state government’s Shiv Chhatrapati awards at a function at the iconic Gateway of India. The awards were presented by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao in presence of state sports minister Vinod Tawde, a media release issued by the minister’s office said.

Advertising

While the Shiv Chhatrapati life-time achievement award was presented to Deshpande, who has dedicated his life to the traditional sport, the Shiv Chhatrapati award for players among several others was presented to Mandhana, who hails from Sangli district in western Maharashtra.

Mandhana is a member of the Indian women’s cricket team and will be leading the Board President’s XI against the England Women’s team in a warm up game on Monday.

According to the release, noted squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar and chess player Saloni Sapale, both recipients of the Shiv Chhatrapati award, have decided to donate the prize money of Rs one lakh, to the families of the slain jawans from Maharashtra, who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Governor Rao congratulated the young players and coaches from Maharashtra and hoped the state would maintain its “leadership position” in sports and games in the future as well.

Advertising

He also said that he was happy to note Maharashtra will be setting up its first full-fledged sports university in Aurangabad. Tawde, said the approach of parents towards sports has changed off late.