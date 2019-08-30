Maharashtra cager Khushi Dongre signs with US-based ASA Miami

Aurangabad-based basketball player Khushi Dongre has signed up with ASA College at Miami in the USA, it was announced on Thursday.

ASA Miami womens basketball coach Kevin Johnson announced the signing of Dongre on Wednesday in Florida, US.

Dongre is a 5-foot-10 combo guard and a native of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra. She was a part of the Indian team for the U-16 Women’s Asian Championship India 2017 Division B.

She also participated in the NBA Academies Womens Program held at The NBA Academy India in May 2018 and again in January 2019.

The hoopster earned the Best Teammate Award at the 2018 camp and took home the Coaches Award at the 2019 camp.

Johnson spoke glowingly of Dongre and highlighted her winning attitude. “Over the last couple of months of getting to know Khushi, she is always happy and so grateful for the opportunity to come here and play basketball in the USA, Johnson said.