scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Borgohain, the first Assamese female athlete to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 5:29:56 pm
"It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition," she wrote. (File)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who will be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took to Twitter to vent out her frustrations on how her training process is being hampered because of certain factors.

“It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition,” she wrote.

“One of them is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to request countless times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. At this moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still hasn’t gotten entry and my training process has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India,” she added.

“Even after requesting so much, this still happened and this has caused me mental harassment. I don’t understand how I will focus on my game if this persists. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the World Championships and I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances. I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country,” she concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Borgohain, the first Assamese female athlete to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News