Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

July 25, 2022 5:29:56 pm
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who will be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took to Twitter to vent out her frustrations on how her training process is being hampered because of certain factors.
“It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition,” she wrote.
“One of them is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to request countless times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. At this moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still hasn’t gotten entry and my training process has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India,” she added.
— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) July 25, 2022
“Even after requesting so much, this still happened and this has caused me mental harassment. I don’t understand how I will focus on my game if this persists. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the World Championships and I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances. I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country,” she concluded.
Borgohain, the first Assamese female athlete to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
