Lovlina Borgohain, Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro seal medals at Boxing Worlds

The debutant duo of sixth seed Manju Rani (48kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg), along with last edition’s bronze-medallist and third seed Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), made the medal rounds along side Mary Kom to ensure that India equalled their last edition’s performance in terms of number of medals at the Women’s World Championship in Russia on Thursday.

Indian women are ensured four medals this year, with the four women having progressed to the semifinals. Indian women had won four medals at the World Championship last year as well.

Borgohain’s category, the 69kg event, is an event in the programme for the Tokyo Olympics. She pulled off a 4-1 triumph over Poland’s sixth-seeded Karolina Koszewska in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

India's Medal No.4️⃣!!!!! 🔥@LovlinaBorgohai played smartly and waited for her moments to land some effective punches as her opponent started looking tired. Lovlina thus secures her 2nd WC medal!!! Kudos champ!👏#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing

Borgohain’s opponent in the semfinals would be China’s Yang Liu, who shocked top seed Chen Nien-Chin.

Rani stunned top seed and last edition’s bronze-medallist Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea 4-1, while Boro, an Assam Rifles employee, got the better of Germany’s Ursula Gottlob by a similar margin after draining showdowns.

For Rani, her next opponent is going to be Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat, who upstaged fifth seed Yuliyanova Asenova. Boro will take on top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei.

“My opponent was very aggressive and in the first round, I was quite confused about how to handle her but eventually I settled down and it became easier,” Boro said after her bout.

All the semi-final bouts are scheduled for Saturday.

However, two-time bronze-medallist Kavita Chahal (+81kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Belarus’ Katsiaryna Kavaleva.

