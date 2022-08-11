Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

August 11, 2022 12:01:31 am
Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m here on Wednesday.
Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season’s and personal best of 8.36m.
He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.
Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with a best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning
Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.
