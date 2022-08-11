scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.

By: PTI
August 11, 2022 12:01:32 am
Sreeshankar had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m here on Wednesday.

Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season’s and personal best of 8.36m.

He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with a best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:01:31 am

