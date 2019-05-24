India going to reach greater heights with your vision: Virat Kohli congratulates PM Modi

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after BJP made a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Advertising

Kohli, who is in England for the much awaited World Cup 2019, was among the sports stars to congratulate the PM. He tweeted, “Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai Hind.”

Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 24 May 2019

Kohli-led side will take on New Zealand in their first warm-up match on Saturday ahead of the World Cup 2019, starting on May 31st. India are looking to win their third title at the men’s World Cup.

Here is how the rest of the sports fraternity reacted to BJP’s landslide victory:

The people have chosen. Congratulations to hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji on a resounding victory. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 23 May 2019

My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019.

The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India ????. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 23 May 2019

I appreciate the good wishes @sachin_rt! A lot of work has been done in the last five years and much more needs to be done for our nation’s transformation. We will serve the nation with utmost diligence. https://t.co/xOOJJPM0Cc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 23 May 2019

India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/uQerPssTkH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 23 May 2019

My heartiest congratulations to our prime minister @narendramodi sir on this historic win.May our country achieve new heights under your leadership.#Election2019Results — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) 24 May 2019

BJP has scored a victory bigger than in 2014 when they won 282, becoming the only non-Congress government to return to power in the Indian political history.