Toggle Menu
India going to reach greater heights with your vision: Virat Kohli congratulates PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/lok-sabha-elections-virat-kohli-congratulates-pm-modi-lok-sabha-elections-5747249/

India going to reach greater heights with your vision: Virat Kohli congratulates PM Modi

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after BJP made a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Narendra Modi with Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (Source: PIB India Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after BJP made a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Kohli, who is in England for the much awaited World Cup 2019, was among the sports stars to congratulate the PM. He tweeted, “Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai Hind.”

Kohli-led side will take on New Zealand in their first warm-up match on Saturday ahead of the World Cup 2019, starting on May 31st. India are looking to win their third title at the men’s World Cup.

Here is how the rest of the sports fraternity reacted to BJP’s landslide victory:

BJP has scored a victory bigger than in 2014 when they won 282, becoming the only non-Congress government to return to power in the Indian political history.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android