Lok Sabha elections: Anil Kumble, Rohan Bopanna among sport stars to cast their vote

The 17th Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and the results will be declared on May 23 and have seen many stars from the sports world voting and urging others to vote. While some like Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid have been appointed as election ambassadors, others are doing their bit to push people to cast their votes. Dravid, though, has not been allowed to vote as his name was not present in the voters’ list.

Among those who’ve already voted are badminton star Jwala Gutta, tennis star Rohan Bopanna and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble.

Here are the stars from the world of sports who have already cast their votes in the elections:

Vote for our future!!! pic.twitter.com/LlbLZXdUhH — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 11 April 2019

The Lok Sabha elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempting to retain power. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be trying to revive fortunes of his party which was reduced to 44 seats in the 2014 General Elections.