While you were asleep: Liverpool’s Klopp named LMA, Tsonga heads into a tear-jerking retirement, PSG women’s coach suspended

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp was recognised for his side’s tilt at an unprecedented quadruple this season as he was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday. Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. They came up just short in the Premier League title race, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City. The 54-year-old German won the Premier League award after votes from the public were combined with those of an expert panel, while the LMA prize was voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.

French Open: Day 3 highlights

*World number two Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation, kicking off his French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis. Last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open, beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave Norway’s eighth-seeded Casper Ruud a run for his money in a tight French Open first round battle but predictably headed into a tear-jerking retirement with a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-2 7-6(0) defeat. Third seed Paula Badosa made quick work of French wildcard Fiona Ferro by winning 6-2 6-0 in under an hour to book a spot in the second round of the French Open and boost her confidence following a dip in form earlier this month.

PSG women’s coach suspended over ”inappropriate behavior’

Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women’s team, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players. “These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the French league club said in a statement. “Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported.” PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.