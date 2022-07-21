Neeraj Chopra event at World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch live?

World Athletics Championships 2022, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event Live Streaming: Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has set his sights on the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon in the USA. He will face a challenge from current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

A total of 32 javelin throwers will be competing in the two qualifying groups. From there, the 12 best will qualify for Saturday’s final. This will be the second time Neeraj Chopra will be competing at the senior World Athletics Championships.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will start on Thursday. The event, however, will begin at 5:35 AM IST on Friday in India.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Livestreaming of the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships will be available on the SonyLIV OTT platform in India.

What is the schedule of Neeraj Chopra’s events at the World Athletics Championships 2022?