Pro Kabaddi League, PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers tie 28-28 against Bengaluru Bulls in nail biting finish

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers battle it out against Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi League, PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers battle it out against Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur. (Source: PKL)

There was nothing much to separate these two sides as the match ends in a tie with score 28 apiece

As it happened

2057 hrs IST: With that tie Jaipur Pink Panthers move to third place in the points tally

2055 hrs IST: Last raid of the match and Pink Panthers equal the points tally at 28-28

2054 hrs IST: What a nail biting encounter we are having

2053 hrs IST: Lead reduces to three points for Panthers

2048 hrs IST: But Ashish Sangwan grabs a point for Bulls

2046 hrs IST: Jasvir Singh would be looking to reduce the gap with this raid

2045 hrs IST: The crowd is on their knees and Chhillar a bit lazy on that occasion

2045 hrs IST: Bappu attempts a bonus but he fails

2044 hrs IST: Bonus to bulls but three points to Panthers

2043 hrs IST: Jaipur have reduced the gap to 5 points

2042 hrs IST: Jawahar joins the party and grabs the points for Jaipur

2041 hrs IST: SUPER TACKLE in from Jaipur but they are back empty handed

2040 hrs IST: Last ten minutes of play remaining

2036 hrs IST: Jasveer is brilliant in the middle. He gets an ankle touch to earn a point for Jaipur

2035 hrs IST: Bengaluru Bulls have 11 points lead over Jaipur Pink Panther

2034 hrs IST: That’s all out and three points for Bulls

2032 hrs IST: Review is unsuccessful and Bangalore get two points

2031 hrs IST: Pink Panthers have gone for a review as umpire has given Bulls SUPER EIGHT

2030 hrs IST: Tarvir Singh is out off the court for more than 11 minutes and meanwhile Bulls have taken a review

2029 hrs IST: And they are leading the lead. Bangalore earn their 17th point

2028 hrs IST: Two points for Bengaluru Bulls after the half time

2026 hrs IST: A bit of his part was over the line and it has gone in Bulls’ favour. 15-11 is what the scorecard reads with Bangalore in lead

2025 hrs IST: Vinod Kumar is raiding and what a grab from Panthers but Bulls have reviewed this one

2025 hrs IST: Bappu is in with the raid

2023 hrs IST: Bengaluru Bulls have never won in Jaipur against the home team but right now they are in the lead

2018 hrs IST: At half time Jaipur Pink Panthers trail 10-14 Bengaluru Bulls

2017 hrs IST: Dieing moments of this half and the score is Pink Panthers trail 10-14 Bulls

2015 hrs IST: Bengaluru Bulls lead 14-9

2014 hrs IST: Mahipal Narwal in for raid

2013 hrs IST: Vinod grabs 2 points

2012 hrs IST: Narwal gets a bonus point for Panthers and Vinod Kumar is in for Bulls

2011 hrs IST: Super strategy from Bulls and Deepak gets them a point

2009 hrs IST: Shabeer Bappu in for that do or die raid but that swift reaction from Chhillar prevents another point for Pink Panthers

2008 hrs IST: Less than 10 minutes remaining in first half and just look at the scores, it’s 6 apiece

2007 hrs IST: Rajesh Nrwal into his first raid and he’s back silently

2007 hrs IST: Infact! they are in the lead. What a contest we are having in Jaipur

2006 hrs IST: Bulls get that equalizing point

2005 hrs IST: What a raid ! What a point ! That’s why they won the inaugural edition. It’s a delight watching this Panthers team

2005 hrs IST: Mohit Chhillar is back on the battle field after that point

2004 hrs IST: Haven’t seen Abhishek Bachchan so intense but he shouldn’t be as his team is in a 4-2 lead at the moment

2003 hrs IST: Shabeer Bappu in for the raid

2002 hrs IST: And the review his successful and they revive one of the raiders. Score Panthers lead 3-2

2000 hrs IST: Pink Panthers have taken a review and is it a “TOUCH AND GO”

1958 hrs IST: Home team opens the account and they do it with ease in the end

1957 hrs IST: Chhillar causes chills in that Panthers raid

1956 hrs IST: Bulls start with the raiding and they open their bid with one point

1955 hrs IST: We are ready for live action. You stay with us for live updates

1950 hrs IST: Nothing can change some traditional ways and one is starting off the action with nation’s National Anthem

1948 hrs IST: Bengaluru Bulls have ironman Mohit Chhillar in their defence

1947 hrs IST: The teams are in the arena

1945 hrs IST: Momentum is with both teams. So let’s see who comes out better than the other

1940 hrs IST: Both teams are coming into this match with a win under their belt in their last respective matches

BUILD UP

Jaipur Pink Panthers hunt down Telugu Titans for first win

Riding on a good all-round performance, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Telugu Titans 28-24 for their first win in Pro Kabaddi Season 4 in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors 24-23

Rohit Kumar produced a stellar performance in the last five minutes to guide Bengaluru Bulls to a nail-bitting 24-23 win over Bengal Warriors in the third game of the Pro Kabaddi League, in Mumbai on Sunday.

