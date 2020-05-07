Sports News LIVE: In lockdown, how sportstars are spending time on social media?

Sports News LIVE: How sports stars in India and World are spending their day. Sports News LIVE: How sports stars in India and World are spending their day.

Sports News LIVE: The growing impact of the coronavirus has shuttered the sports world for the foreseeable future and the chances of the events restarting soon remains a distant dream. While Bundesliga is about to kick-off soon, fans are surely missing out on the other sporting events, with no concrete announcement coming from the Premier League or UEFA.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this, a new trend has emerged. One that has kept athletes, fans, and even those covering the game engaged. Many sportspersons around the world have stepped up their social media game ( on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), reaching out to their followers, not just about their personal routines but turning interviewers as well. Scroll down for all the live news and social media updates on Thursday-