Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19
Sports News LIVE: In lockdown, how sportstars are spending time on social media?

Sports News LIVE: Welcome to the Indian Express's live coverage as the coronavirus crisis continues to impact sport across the globe.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 7, 2020 3:21:04 pm
Sports News LIVE: The growing impact of the coronavirus has shuttered the sports world for the foreseeable future and the chances of the events restarting soon remains a distant dream. While Bundesliga is about to kick-off soon, fans are surely missing out on the other sporting events, with no concrete announcement coming from the Premier League or UEFA.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this, a new trend has emerged. One that has kept athletes, fans, and even those covering the game engaged. Many sportspersons around the world have stepped up their social media game ( on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), reaching out to their followers, not just about their personal routines but turning interviewers as well. Scroll down for all the live news and social media updates on Thursday-

15:10 (IST)07 May 2020
Raina reacts to PK's throwback image

Any guesses which game is this?

15:08 (IST)07 May 2020
Mohammad Nabi noble act

Cricketers doing their bit!

15:00 (IST)07 May 2020
Throwback thread

Who remembers this thread?

14:57 (IST)07 May 2020
Will the Premier League restart?

The Premier League is determined to complete the season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic but is “nowhere near” finding a formula that would allow it to do so, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has said.

14:57 (IST)07 May 2020
Hello and Welcome

So in case, you were wondering what are your favourite sports stars up to, then indianexpress.com will bring you all their latest updates from across the globe. Stay tuned for all the news and updates.

sports news live, live news, sports live news, latest sports news today, sports latest news today, sports news latest, sports news today football, sports news today cricket, sports, cricket trends, sports instagram, sports twitter, sports facebook, sports news today, football, football news, football latest news, sports games, cricket news, today's cricket news headlines, coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus news Sports News LIVE: How sports stars in India and World are spending their day.