Toggle Menu
Lithuanian athlete stripped of London 2012 canoe silver medal: IOChttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/lithuanian-athlete-stripped-of-london-2012-canoe-silver-medal-ioc-5777739/

Lithuanian athlete stripped of London 2012 canoe silver medal: IOC

More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympics since 2004 through re-testing of samples, including dozens from the London Games.

Lithuania’s silver medallist Jevgenij Shuklin holds up his medal during the victory ceremony for the men’s canoe single (C1) 200m event at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. (REUTERS)

Lithuanian Jevgenij Shuklin, who won silver in Canoe Sprint at the London 2012 Olympics, has been stripped of his medal after re-tests of his sample were positive for a banned substance, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Shuklin, who was second in the men’s Canoe Sprint C-1 200 metres event, tested positive for anabolic steroid turinabol, the IOC said.

The IOC stores and regularly re-tests samples from past Games since the Athens 2004 Olympics, with methods that did not exist at the time or looking for substances that were not known, as part of what it says are efforts to protect clean athletes and the integrity of the competition.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympics since 2004 through re-testing of samples, including dozens from the London Games.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Caster Semenya to IAAF after another winning race: Catch dopers, ‘not us’
2 Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand loses to Yu Yangyi
3 Indian men, women archery teams one win away from securing Olympic berths