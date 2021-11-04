‘Let there be light, end all hatred’: Sports fraternity wishes fans a Happy Diwali

As the entire country basks in the fervor and festive spirit of Diwali, sportstars from across the world sent in their wishes and promoted a safe and noiseless Diwali this year. From Virat Kohli to Jason Roy to WWE Superstar Edge, several sportspersons flocked to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali.

India wicketkeeper Wriddhaman Saha shared a special message and wrote: “Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali.” Scroll down to read all the other wishes from the sports fraternity.

May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali. 🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2021

Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali! May this Diwali illuminate your world with health, wealth and happiness 💐🎉 pic.twitter.com/6BO8zBt4o9 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) November 4, 2021

Let there be light, happiness, peace & joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. 🪔 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 4, 2021

May this festival of lights lighten up everyone’s lives with happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. #HappyDiwali — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 4, 2021

May this Diwali brightens up positivity every way in our country. Have a great one every one. Love always — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to those celebrating! — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) November 4, 2021

On this auspicious occasion, wishing you & your loved ones a very #HappyDiwali. Let’s make this festival a meaningful one & spread joy all around. Have a safe one #FestivalofLights 🎇✨ pic.twitter.com/9clb8mj5Zh — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali 🪔 – may the celebrations bring you and your family good health, prosperity and happiness. https://t.co/yt72Xnfaeq pic.twitter.com/oTQwySAD6w — Des Buckingham (@DesBuckingham) November 4, 2021

Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali and a prosperous New Year! ✨💥 pic.twitter.com/aA6kuy936d — UFC India (@UFCIndia) November 4, 2021

Wishing a very happy, prosperous, and sparkling Diwali to everyone celebrating 🤗 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/S5VtifNbAO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 4, 2021

Diwali 🪔 is the festival of lights ✨ & every kid should experience it. Hope this initiative will ensure that children have the gift of sight through the work you do at Makunda Hospital. Best wishes! https://t.co/vyCY6gxopu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2021

Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali! — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to my twitter family ❤️ 🪔 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 4, 2021

May the Diyas light lead you onto the road of Growth, Prosperity and Happiness. Happy Deepawali Everyone ❤️ https://t.co/Z04aCYpsnZ — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) November 4, 2021

Diwali is a festival that is widely celebrated in India, across religions and states and awaited by one and all. Of late, Diwali has also been associated with environmental protection. The rather uncontrolled bursting of crackers during the festival has led to an increase in environmental pollution. It was something that many sportspersons pointed out when they wished a Happy Diwali on their social media accounts.