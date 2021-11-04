scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
‘Let there be light, end all hatred’: Sports fraternity wishes fans a Happy Diwali

Diwali has also been associated with environmental protection and this was something that many sportspersons pointed out when they wished a Happy Diwali on their social media accounts.

By: Sports Desk |
November 4, 2021 2:21:55 pm
Happy DiwaliSportstars wished a Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the world.

As the entire country basks in the fervor and festive spirit of Diwali, sportstars from across the world sent in their wishes and promoted a safe and noiseless Diwali this year. From Virat Kohli to Jason Roy to WWE Superstar Edge, several sportspersons flocked to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali.

India wicketkeeper Wriddhaman Saha shared a special message and wrote: “Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali.” Scroll down to read all the other wishes from the sports fraternity.

Diwali is a festival that is widely celebrated in India, across religions and states and awaited by one and all. Of late, Diwali has also been associated with environmental protection. The rather uncontrolled bursting of crackers during the festival has led to an increase in environmental pollution. It was something that many sportspersons pointed out when they wished a Happy Diwali on their social media accounts.

