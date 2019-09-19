Left-arm, over: How Amit Panghal has delivered the goods

In most cases, an overhand punch is an agricultural, ‘Hail Mary’ attempt to cause some damage. It’s unconventional, you have to drop your hands and rush out of your stance.

In Indian flyweight Amit Panghal’s case, it is a punch that fits like a glove.

To begin with, an overhand punch’s advantages are twofold. A taller opponent wouldn’t expect a punch to be coming downwards at him. Secondly, he wouldn’t expect the punch in the first place, as it is not a strike commonly thrown.

The punch starts below a tall opponent’s field of vision, moving up and then raining down, making the entire thing a pesky ordeal. The looping motion isn’t quite like a bowler bowling, but close enough, at least according to Narender Rana, coach at Army Sports Institute.

“We call them bowling punches, because it is almost like fast-bowler’s action” Rana told this paper. “I don’t know if it’s the technique or the tactics, but Sri Lankan boxers have a tendency to do that. They set up punches with overhead attacks, increasing the distance covered by the punch and thus the power.”

In a nutshell, the taller the opponent, the more effective the overhand punch. The 5’3” Panghal, who moved to the Olympic category of 52kg from 49kg, has used it efficiently at the ongoing World Championships in Russia. It is generally a mid-range punch, used to close distance quickly. There are other punches which can pull it off, namely the ‘Superman punch’, used primarily in mixed martial arts. But while that strike usually thwacks against the guard of a boxer, the overhand — called so because it comes over an opponent’s hand or guard — is difficult to block.

Panghal uses his overhand left creatively, in more ways than one. The example illustrated here (see pic) shows the Indian intentionally lunging back to create distance, before closing said distance with a quick, looping shot. It is a decent standalone hit, and can be used to begin or finish combinations. More often than not, Panghal’s follow-through sees him circle away to safety as well.

“It’s a very surprising punch, and very difficult to defend against,” high performance director Santiago Nieva told The Indian Express from Ekaterinburg. “Amit throws it at the right moment and he is connecting with it. It looks difficult, it is difficult but I would say he is connecting some very clear punches with it, so I’d say it has been a very effective weapon for him.”

Panghal being a southpaw makes the punch even more sinister. The punch, thrown with the stronger left arm, comes across the body and into the open right side of an orthodox opponent.

“That punch is to catch an opponent. Even if it connects or misses, there’s a chance to set up a quick 1-2 combo,” says Panghal’s childhood coach Anil Dhankar. “That is a punch that he has recently sharpened. I congratulate the Nieva and (men’s chief coach CS) Kuttappa who have worked a lot on this punch.”

Kuttappa admits working on the punch extensively. The experienced coach, however, reduces all theories and hypotheses behind Panghal’s usage of the punch to a very primal reason.

“Usko face pe maarna accha lagta hai (He likes punching people in the face). That’s when he feels he has hit someone,” says Kuttappa. “It’s like, ‘gotcha!’ Of course, even the judges focus on those things. But I constantly remind Amit, ‘it’s not just head, you have to go for body also’.”

The punch works exceptionally well against a sitting duck of an opponent, like the Turk Panghal fought on Tuesday. It didn’t work as well in the quarterfinal.

Firstly, his opponent Carlo Paalam was almost the same height of Panghal. He also knew Panghal’s game well from the 3-2 loss in the Asian Games semifinal last year. It wasn’t just the strong opening round. Paalam was aware of the overhand and at its first sign lunged back and countered. The first time Panghal tried the shot on Wednesday, he was met with a glancing left hook and a short right to the face.

With his favourite tool in the back-pocket, Panghal switched to the conventional option. The good ol’ left fired straight down the line. He did bring out the overhand at an opportune moment though. In the closing seconds of the second round, Panghal feinted a right, slipped the incoming counter and fired a left hook. Good opening and good shot, made even better with an overhand to the head, on this occasion a stinging right.