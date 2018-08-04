‘Not easy’ to make LeBron James look smart, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has slammed NBA star LeBron James in a tweet. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump has slammed NBA star LeBron James in a tweet. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at NBA star LeBron James on Twitter on his interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. James, who signed with La Lakers in a four year, $154 million deal, last month, in an interview with Lemon, said that the President is using sports to divide people in the country. “I think at times he uses black athletes (as scapegoats). I believe he uses anything that is popular to try and negate people from thinking about the positive things they could be doing and try and get on their minds. From football players kneeling, Colin Kaepernick protesting what he believed in, he did it in a calm fashion and respectful and everyone knew why he did it,” the 3-times NBA Champion had said.

Not one to hold back responses, Trump tweeted that Lemon is the “dumbest man on television”. He further added that the news anchor made the basketball star look smart. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!,” Trump said in a tweet.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 August 2018

It is not the first time tensions have sprung up between LeBron and Trump. In September 2017, the President rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to celebrate their basketball championship with a visit to the White House. James, who played for the rivals Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, called Trump a “bum” and wrote on Twitter: “Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” In June this year, before the NBA finals between Cavaliers and Warriors, James said that neither team wants an invitation to the White House.

In 2017, when Trump said that NFL players should be “fired” for “disrespecting the flag” if they do not participate in the national anthem before games, James, in an interview, said that Trump does not understand of what it means to be the President of United States. “He doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country. He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that, and that’s what makes me sicker than anything,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

