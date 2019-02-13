LeBron James top earning NBA player: Survey

LeBron James continued his reign as the top-earning NBA player for the fifth year in a row. James leads the way ahead of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The Lakers superstar was on top of a survey list conducted by Forbes.

Advertising

As the income of several NBA players witnessed a significant hike through off-field activities, Forbes’ survey confirmed that James still remained the top-earning member of the elite basketball league.

As per the report, the annual income of James was estimated at around $88.7 million in 2018-2019.

The report further stated that the LA Lakers star generated $35.7 million from salary and bonuses, while $53 million were earned through endorsements.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry was placed second on the list as his earnings were estimated around $79.5 million for the respective time period. Curry earned $37.5 million from salary, while another $42 were added through endorsements.

Kevin Durant, another GSW player, emerged third on the list with $53.7 million.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook was fourth on the list with $53.7 million. Reigning NBA MVP and Houston Rockets three-pointer specialist James Harden rounded out the top five on the list with $47.4 million.

As per the survey the top 10 earners in the NBA will earn around $540 million this year, which is over $180 million dollars more from five years ago.

Advertising

The report also stated that several stars have looked to diversify their brands into different areas. Players like James, Curry and Durant are all setting up their own companies to manage business opportunities in media and marketing.