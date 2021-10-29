Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of party face Mamata Banerjee, who said during the event that the tennis star is like her younger brother.

Mamata said, “Happy to inform that Leander Paes joins TMC. I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young.”

Mamata reached Goa a day before as TMC campaigns in the poll-bound state with the hope of making inroads into the BJP bastion. Earlier on Friday, , actor and activist Nafisa Ali also joined the TMC at the same event in Goa.

TMC welcomed their new member Paes with an official Twitter post saying, “We are extremely delighted to share that Shri Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!”

Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in doubles, Paes holds the record for the most doubles wins in the Davis Cup. He has won eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

He holds a career Grand Slam in men’s doubles and mixed doubles, and achieved the rare men’s doubles/mixed doubles double at the 1999 Wimbledon Championships. His mixed doubles Wimbledon title in 2010 made him the second man (after Rod Laver) to win Wimbledon titles in three decades.