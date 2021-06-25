Last few days has shown us what he really meant to the whole country: Jeev Milkha Singh

From Prime Minister to President and common people in the country, India’s star golfer Jeev Milkha Singh has thanked everyone for ‘showering love and unconditional support in these tough times’.

Jeev, who lost his parents to the pandemic, took to Twitter on Friday and in a series of tweets he said, “It would be impossible for me to thank each one of you individually, but we will remain eternally indebted to each and every one of you who had us in their thoughts.”

India mourned the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh on June 18 when the veteran athlete succumbed to the post-Covid-19 complications in Chandigarh’s PGIMR hospital. Milkha had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. His demise left the entire country in shock as tributes poured in from all corners for the Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Jeev had also lost his mother earlier this month due to COVID-related complications. His mother, Nirmal Kaur was a former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team. She breathed her last on June 13.

Earlier on Father’s Day, Jeev had penned down an emotional tribute to his parents on Instagram and hoped that his mother and father are together and continue to protect them from ‘up there.’ He had shared recent as well as old (black and white) photos of the couple and the family and wrote, “The relationship between a child and their parents never changes. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where in the world you end up living or how much you have accomplished in life. The relationship remains simple, it’s one of unconditional love.”

Milkha, who was popularly known as the Flying Sikh, was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.