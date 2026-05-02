Kuldeep Kumar breaks Pole Vault national record, vaults 5.41m

Indian pole vaulter rewrote the men’s national record on Saturday after recording 5.41m mark at the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in Bhubaneswar.

He cleared the mark of 5.41m in his first attempt and decided to go for 5.46m but failed to cross that mark. He broke the national recod of 5.40m set last year by Dev Kumar Meena and also improved the national indoor record of 5.30m set earlier in March by Reegan G of Tamil Nadu.

This was first time that Kuldeep has participated in an indoor Pole Vault competition.

“It was a good day for me. It was a good experience today,” said Kuldeep Kumar after making the national record.