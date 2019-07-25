Watch: Teenager Kristof Milak breaks Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old 200 metres butterfly record

Toggle Menu
Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak breaks Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record at the World Championships at Gwangju

Hungary’s Kristof Milak swims in his heat of the men’s 200m butterfly at the World Swimming Championships (Source: AP)

19-year-old Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps‘ 200 metres butterfly world record to win gold medal at the World swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Wednesday. Milak clocked at 1:50.73 to break Phelps’ 10-year-old record (1:51.51) by 0.78 seconds set at the world championships in Rome.

‘It’s a tremendous honour to beat such a great men’s world record. When I turned back and I saw the time, 1:50.73? All the pressure and tension just went off my back and all the joy came out,’ Milak said after breaking the world record at the event.

“Until 14 I was a backstroker and later I focused on the butterfly. But earlier I only did 100-metre because I wasn’t strong enough,” he added.

Japan’s Daiya Seto and finished in a time of 1:53.86 and South Africa’s Chad le Clos clocked at 1:54.15 to win silver and bronze medals respectively.

At 19, Milak is the youngest winner of the 200-metre butterfly since Phelps triumphed as an 18-year-old in 2003. The 28-Olympic medal winner Phelps still holds the record in the 100 metre and 200-metre medley.

