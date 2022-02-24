Krishna Jayasankar breaches 15m mark, takes silver at US Conference championship

It is the repeated, booming bombardment of monster shot put throws all around her — not just her Conference Championships silver-winning 15m indoor mark — that has India’s Krishna Jayasankar elated about how her freshman season is going at the University of Texas in El Paso. Every time a famed name from NCAA ranks unfurls a big one at the wrap of American university’s indoor track & field season, Krishna feels more revved up to improve her own performance.

“I got to see Jorinde van Klinken of Arizona State University, coached by Vikas Gowda’s former coach, throw 18-19m. And then Turner Washington, a big star, was throwing 21 m. They both have their signature moves and have much superior strength and explosive power. I felt so bad throwing just 14m, that it pushed me to raise my targets immediately,” she says of being amongst the world’s elite and riffing off their performance. Krishna started the season at 14.10m, but over a series of meets, has hit the 15-mark, while heading into the outdoor season where her main event Discus will come up. “Shotput in US Collegiate is like Diamond League level. Very competitive. You have to throw 18m to be amongst the top,” says the 18-year-old.

Scouted out by the El Paso University for a scholarship seat last fall, Krishna hiked up to the US from her base in Jamaica, where she was training the previous year. Daughter of tall basketball internationals from Chennai, Prasanna Jayasankar and Jayasankar Menon, Krishna hadn’t felt the pangs of independent living so much, as when she initially shifted to Kingston.

“Jamaica will always be special because that’s where I threw 48.27 and was picked by Texas. I’ll miss the old ladies who I chatted with on public transport buses and I’ll miss the Jamaican beef patty. But I was training around and watching big names like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and my training mentor buddy was Chad Wright, who finished 9th at Tokyo. And he drilled in virtues of staying patient for the performance to show up, and following coach’s words to me,” she recalls.

At El Paso, it was acceptance of the struggle. “The body is so tired at the end of training and academics every day, there’s no time for self. But every day, there’s also the realisation that khudke bartan dhone hai, khana pakaana hai (you have to do dishes, cook) and always a pile of laundry to be done,” laughs the first Indian female to land a Throws scholarship in the US.

Training at Texas has been about doubling the intensity to build a base of strength and explosive power. Her coach Mika Laaksonen, a former UTEP graduate and hammer throw student-athlete himself, has put Krishna on the path that American-European coaches follow: heavy emphasis on lifting. The endless plyometrics, and bar repetitions on the push press, incline squats over 4 sessions, leaves her giddy, fatigued and very sore. “Then you have ancillary exercises on hyperextension and then you run to classes and come back and cook,” she narrates breathlessly.

Technique-wise, Laaksonen went all Physics-textbook on Krishna, she chuckles. “In the beginning, I was boggled when he spoke of orbit and linearity and it felt like a physics class. But I have full loyalty towards his teachings, so even if he suggests a tweak an evening before a meet — as he did at New Mexico when I got my personal best, I believed in him and followed his words,” she says. “You need speed on throws no matter what. But what he’s helped me with are weight transitions,” she adds.

“When I look around and compare my discus throws, it’s crap right now and technique looked awful. But the coach has assured me don’t worry, things will fall in place as the outdoor season takes off,” she says of hectic activity a month from now. Krishna is targetting 53-55 m range, though she reckons her target could be as close as qualifying for the 2024 Games. “After 50 m, every centimetre counts. I’m just grateful and acknowledge my privilege that I’m getting to train with the best,” she says.

“An 11-year-old in 6th Grade had dreamt of this student-athlete life in a US college. I want to make the most of it.”

Culturally, Krishna has picked pace in her speed of English. “My favourite words are ‘Pardon me, Say that again’ because they talk so fast here,” she says, on rapid-fire mode herself. But moving to the US was different from what she had anticipated. “I had been to Mii and New York before. But El Paso is altogether different. This wasn’t the America I had thought of,” she guffaws. But she enjoys the familiarity of her regular Chipotle, and a sight that sends her into a double-take every now and then. “Whenever I go to the gas station, I can literally see Mexico across the road! It amazes me each time.”

Perhaps the biggest shift in academics as she keeps her GPA targets (“you can’t compete if grades fall”), was in the very basic requirement of typing out assignments. “In Indian CBSE, we write pen on paper. Here everything is on the computer. And I wasn’t good at typing and formatting at all,” she laughs.

The indoor meet also saw her debut with a rubber shotput used instead of an iron ball. “The volume and area on the rubber one are higher, so you need bigger palms. I have very small hands so it was quite an adjustment initially,” she recalls.

Her fellow University athletes come from Jamaica, Bulgaria, Finland, Puerto Rico, Kenya and Mexico, but Krishna has struck one of her best friendships with a teammate who fashions her braids. “I’d been wanting to try it ever since I was in Jamaica but never got the chance. They are very fancy and light, and I’ll do them again for Conference outdoors. My teammate took around two hours, because my hair is pretty long and plus she had to add extensions,” she says of her electric blue trails to the pretty braid pattern.

Krishna Jayasankar has made it to UTEP’s 4th best throws with her silver. “But Samantha Hall is something of a legend here in discus. She wished me good luck, and I told her, Girl, I’m going to break your 58.50 metre record soon,” she chuckles. Just like that, training amongst the elite, Krishna has her next target set up.