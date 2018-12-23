Kolkata: Kids football league kicks off with a bang

On a chilly winter morning, when most would not prefer to leave their blankets behind on a weekend, a large group of children flocked to the Vivekananda Udyan in central Kolkata’s Sashi Bhushan Dey Street near Bowbazar to participate in the Baby League, an initiative taken by All India Football Federation (AIFF) to promote the game among children across the country

What started in Maharashtra and in the north-east, the national football tournament finally reached Kolkata on Saturday.

Organising the league in heart of the city is Central Calcutta Gosto Pal Memorial Sporting Club (CGGPMSC), who has been working closely for over five years with underprivileged kids.

Donning an oversized purple jersey, 3-year-old Missouri Paul from Kolkata couldn’t stop smiling seeing the scores of people watching from adjoining roof-tops, many armed with mobile phones to capture the action. Although a little baffled by the size of the crowd, she doesn’t shy away from taking a shot during the warm-up as she jostles for the ball along with several boys

“The initiative is for all kids where gender is no bar and the goal is to grow interest in football among children from a very young age,” said Utpal Ganguly, Secretary of Indian Football Association (IFA), the state unit which is overseeing the league in the state.

On the opening day, three games were played, each in a different category, and the level of excitement among players and spectators grew with each passing match. While some commuters passing by the field stopped to see what the frenzy was about, others kept a close watch from their balconies. And many were pleasantly surprised to see the kids playing with such grit and determination.

“This is my usual route to reach (Sealdah) station, I stopped to see why so many people gathered here. Was really impressed how beautifully they dribble and take a strike,” said Amitabh Paul, who entered the field intrigued and left being mesmerised. Although the match, made him miss his usual local train, he was happy to see the adorable kids. “Boy wearing jersey number 3 is superb, so is the player who scored a goal for the other team,” he said.

At the end of the opening match, the Ichapur Shivaji Sangha Football Academy beat host team by 1-0 in the Under-9 category.

“I loved playing today’s match and I’m happy my team won as we came a long way just to play here,” said 8-year-old Arkajyoti Sashmal, who scored the only goal in the match. Junaid Nihal for CGGPMSC said, “It was fun playing with friends from other teams”. While both fought on opposite sides, their love for Neymar Jr brought them closer.

“Football is more than just a game, it has proven to be life-changing for many of our players who come from a low-income background. Their love for the game and something to look forward to have kept them away from drifting away into bad habits,” said Samsul Alam, Secretary of CGGPMSC. “If more such events are organized, it will not only help these children and give them a reason to be passionate about but also will help Bengal and Indian Football,” he added.

In India, where cricket is a religion, Ichapur’s coach Swarup Ghosh argues, for Bengalis, it’s always going to be football. “In Ichapur, where we hold six-days a week coaching, there is a greater craze for football and parents encourage their children to play the game nicely. We have so many players in our academy that we could register teams in all categories, not many clubs can say that now.”

The league which is hosting matches in four age categories – Under-7, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13, is all controlled and monitored through an app. “Although other grass-root development programs were there previously, a dedicated system like this for children of such a young age is new,” said Subrata Dutta, Senior VP of AIFF.

The Baby League is part of FIFA’s forward development programme which lends financial support to teams across the country.

About 30 organisers have come forward to host the Baby League in the state and Nadia district has seen the most participation. In Kolkata, three such tournaments are underway in Chandni Chowk near of central Kolkata, Jadavpur in the south and in Rajarhat of adjacent 24 Parganas (North), said Ushnish Ghosh Dastidar, Development Officer (Bengal), AIFF .

The league started on Saturday will continue till April every Sunday and will see teams from Nadai and Howrah, along with teams from Kolkata.