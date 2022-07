‘Koi nhi hai takkar mein, kahan pade ho chakkar mein’: PM Modi’s mantra to Indian CWG-bound athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with India’s Commonwealth Games-bound athletes ahead of the multi-sport event which starts from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK. A total of 215 Indian athletes are participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

In a light-hearted interaction, PM Modi highlighted the struggle, grit and determination of the athletes as he urged them to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best at the CWG 2022. The Prime Minister said that you must have heard the old dialogue,”Koi nhi hai takkar mein, kahan pade ho chakkar mein (No one can compete with you, why to worry about it). You have to carry this attitude and play.”

PM Modi also said, “What you people have to do, how to play. All of you are expert in this. I will just say this- Play with your heart, with all your strength and without any tension.”



Among others, the PM spoke to 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, women’s hockey player Salima Tete, cyclist David Beckham and para shot putter Sharmila during a virtual interactive session.

Well aware of their back stories, Modi asked how the athletes overcame the hurdles in their lives.

“I joined Indian Army in 2012 and did normal duty for four years. After that I took up athletics. The hard army training and the tough Siachen Glacier posting helped me a lot during competitions,” Sable said.



“In my event there are a lot of obstacles, we have to jumps through hurdles similar to how army training like crawling.” The interaction was also attended by the likes of Olympic double medallist PV Sindhu, women’s hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Rio Games bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, boxers Shiva Thapa and Sumit, shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

-With PTI inputs