Kobe Bryant’s final tweet hours before helicopter crash leaves fans heartbroken

The night before Kobe Bryant’s accident, LeBron James surpassed Bryant’s spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The night before Kobe Bryant’s accident, LeBron James surpassed Bryant’s spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career all with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with sublime skills and unquenchable competitive fire.

Incidentally, the night before the accident, LeBron James had surpassed Bryant’s spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during the match against Philadelphia 76ers.

Responding James’ feat, Bryant’s last public statement was a tweet which read: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644”. Bryant also includes the hashtag “#33644,” referring to the number of points needed to beat his own record that James scored. As of now, it has gathered more than 2 million likes.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Last night, LeBron James recognized that passing Bryant in total points was a tremendous achievement, and he decided to honor the occasion and Kobe’s greatness by writing a special message to the Mamba on his sneakers for the game.

.@KingJames wrote “Mamba 4 Life” on his shoes as he has a chance to pass @kobebryant for third on the all-time scoring list 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9n6afaaXBR — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

LeBron talking about how Kobe inspired him, 15 hours before Kobe died. pic.twitter.com/LvpnLKOCEi — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 26, 2020

In this video, James can be seen in Los Angeles where he walks slowly and with a bowed head, a bag hanging limply from his hand, before stopping to receive a long, consoling embrace.

LeBron James and the Lakers found out about Kobe Bryant’s death while on their team plane flying home from Philadelphia today after playing the Sixers last night @6abc #KobeForever #KobeRIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/3XkWOGDSDj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant, earned Los Angeles’ eternal adoration during his two decades as the fierce soul of the beloved Lakers, and he was respected by basketball fans from every place with a hoop and a dream, including his native Philadelphia and in Italy, his other childhood home.

(With AP inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd