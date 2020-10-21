KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. With pacer Lockie Ferguson in the line-up, KKR have their tails up and will look to avenge their first leg rout by RCB.

What will be interesting to see is how KKR captain Eoin Morgan uses Ferguson against the likes of De Villiers and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. RCB, on the other hand, are ahead of KKR by two points and occupy third place in the table after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Skipper Virat Kohli will also look to convert his starts as they look to brighten their playoff hopes with a double against KKR.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB begin?

The IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

How to watch the live IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB?

The IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

