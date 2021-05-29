scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Kiren Rijiju says India ready to shine at Olympics, calls for support for athletes

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo for the Games.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 29, 2021 8:24:18 pm
Kiren Rijiju is the Sports Minister of India.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged the country to back its Olympics-bound athletes as they look to shine at the upcoming Games in Tokyo, having experienced so much of uncertainty in recent times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pushed by a year due to the unprecedented global health crisis, the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

“I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!” Rijiju wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Join me in wishing our athletes all the very best for the Olympics,” Rijiju said towards the end of a video before featuring Indian athletes.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo for the Games.

The national Olympic body also asked if the NSFs have made their athletes fully aware of the COVID protocols before departure for Tokyo and if they are taking “extra and special precautions” for their athletes and officials.

More than 90 Indian athletes across sports have so far qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

