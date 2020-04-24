Kho-kho Federation of India extends help to women’s team captain Nasreen

Nasreen (left) with South Asian Games medal. (Source: File Photo) Nasreen (left) with South Asian Games medal. (Source: File Photo)

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has extended financial assistance of Rs one lakh to women’s team skipper Nasreen, who is going through some tough time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old, who is on a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games.

With the local markets being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nasreen’s father, who sells steel utensils on the streets to earn a livelihood, has been going through financial hardships.

After the information reached the officials, KKFI transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen’s bank account.

“We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It’s unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation,” KKFI general secretary M S Tyagi said.

READ | Kho-kho captain Nasreen, the vendor’s daughter who harnessed the wind

The KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and homeless through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi further added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.