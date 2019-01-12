Khelo India Youth Games: Mehuli Ghosh brooks no competition in high-voltage final

Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh won the women’s junior (under-21) 10m air rifle gold in the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune on Saturday. Ghosh came back from shooting in the Bundesliga in Germany only a couple of days ago and napped for half an hour in the gallery before the competition on Saturday.

Advertising

The 18-year-old from West Bengal asserted her class, shooting scores of 629.4 in the qualification and following it up with 252.1 that left her biggest challenger Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) in her wake, a media release issued here said.

Mehuli was consistent throughout, the 103.0 in the fourth series of 10 shots being her lowest, in qualification. And in the final, each of her 24 shots fetched her at least 10.2 points.

“I didn’t want to miss the Khelo India experience,” Mehuli was quoted as saying in the release. “It is a good platform since only the top 16 shooters are selected. If the quality of competition is so high in the junior and youth levels, shooters will get an idea of what to expect in the senior ranks,” she added.

Heena Gohei (Gujarat) and Haryana’s Adarsh Singh won the other gold medals on offer on Saturday, doing well in the finals of the women’s under-17 10m air rifle and mens 25m rapid fire pistol respectively.

The results(finals):

Men’s junior (under-21) 25m rapid fire pistol:1. Adarsh Singh (Haryana) 30; 2. Ayush Sangwan (Haryana) 25; 3. Harshawardhan Mahanand Yadav (Maharashtra) 19.

Women’s junior (under-21) 10m air rifle: 1.Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal) 252.1; 2. Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) 248.8; 3. Manini Kaushik (Rajasthan) 227.0.

Advertising

Women’s youth (under-17) 10m air rifle:1. Heena Jayeshbhai Gohei (Gujarat) 247.5; 2. Jasmeen Kaur (Punjab) 246. 3; Yana Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) 224.1.