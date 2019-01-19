Khelo India Youth Games: Chandigarh win Kabaddi boys under-21 gold

The kabaddi competition at the Khelo India Youth Games came to an end with a thrill-a-minute final encounter in the Boys Under-21 category. The only final not to feature Haryana, saw Chandigarh edge out Tamil Nadu with a ‘Golden Raid’ which is used to break ties after extra time, a media release issued Saturday said.

Chandigarh got off to a good start and even inflicted an All-out on their opponents in just the eighth minute of the game. Tamil Nadu then fought back, inspired by a brilliant super raid by Radha Krishnan, as the first half ended at 17-17.

Tamil Nadu led for most of the second half but it was Chandigarh’s turn to fight back who hung on as nothing could separate the teams at 36-36 at the end of the second half.

The match then had to be decided by two extra halves. At 40-39 in the second half of extra time, Tamil Nadu finally thought they had come through, but there was one last twist as Chandigarh were awarded a technical point after Tamil Nadu substitutes jumped on to the court before the final whistle.

Chandigarh finally prevailed 41-40 through a Golden Raid, it said, adding Uttar Pradesh and Kerala took bronze in the under-21 Boys category.

Despite being surprisingly knocked out before the semi-finals in the Boys Under-21 section, Haryana reached the other three finals and won two of them and got silver in the third, the release stated.

Riya beats teammate Himani, wins recurve archery bronze

Riya Tewatia turned the tables on fancied Haryana teammate Himani Kumari to win the girls Under-21 recurve bronze medal play-off in the Khelo India Games archery competition here Saturday.

Riya made the most of Himani’s break in concentration when a change in set scores saw them locked 3-3 after three sets.

Himani and all onlookers were under the impression that after the tie in the third set, she was leading 4-1 but the scorers pointed out that the previous set had erroneously been awarded to her when, in fact, it was Riya who had won that set, a media release said.

Himani was unable to find her rhythm though she managed to tie the fourth set. She was off the mark in the shoot-off.

Maharashtra’s Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar rallied from the loss of the first set to defeat Rajasthan’s Jagdish Choudhary 6-2 for the boys Under-21 recurve bronze medal.

Karni Singh Chauhan (Rajasthan) and Punjab’s Amanpreet Kaur earned the boys and girls under-17 bronze medals respectively.

Sumit Kumar (Haryana), Swarna Jhawar (Rajasthan), Rishabh Yadav (Haryana) and Priya Gurjar (Rajasthan) won the compound archery bronze medal play-offs in the four categories on a day when Youth Olympic Games recurve silver medallist Akash lost in the quarter-finals and Ankita Bhakat, who competed in the Asian Games, lost in the first round to Bhagyashri Kolte.

Recurve archers B Dhiraj (boys Under-21) and Komolika Bari (girls Under-17) were the only ones who topped the ranking rounds in their respective sections and went on to secure berths in the final.

The highlight of the day was a brave effort by Asian Games silver medallist Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh), who ignored shoulder muscle spasms to make it to girls under-21 compound final.

Punjab, Tamil Nadu hoopsters grab two gold each

Punjab and Tamil Nadu shared honours, winning two gold medals each, on the final day of the basketball event at the Khelo India Youth Games here Saturday. The Under-17 section had Punjab stamp their mark, while Tamil Nadu did well to top the Under-21 section, which included dashing the hopes of Punjab winning a treble, a media release said.

In logging the highest score of the day, Punjab eased past Rajasthan 91-78 for the Under-17 title. In the girls U-17 final, Harsimran Dhami led Punjab from the front to down Tamil Nadu 76-71 in a close contest, it said.

The Under-21 section saw Tamil Nadu turn the tables on Punjab to win 70-59. In a battle of southern states in the girls section, Tamil Nadu added their second goal of the day beating Karnataka 82-68, the release said.

RESULTS:

Boys Under-17:Final:Punjab: 91 bt Rajasthan: 78

Girls Under-17:Final:Punjab: 76 bt Tamil Nadu: 71

Boys Under-21:Final:Tamil Nadu: 70 bt Punjab: 59

Girls Under-21:Final:Tamil Nadu:82 bt Karnataka: 68

Haryana beat Jharkhand to win girls U-17 hockey gold

Riding on striker Deepika’s brace, Haryana survived a last quarter scarebefore beatingJharkhand 2-1to win the Under-17 girls hockey competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning,Odisha warded off a determined Punjab challenge to emerge 3-2 winners and claim the bronze, a media release said.

In the final, Jharkhand muffed several chances and paid the penalty. They dominated the first quarter and had a fair share of ball possession in the second quarter but again failed to make use of the advantage.

The Haryana girls defended well and made incisive counter moves which rattled the Jharkhand defence.

Four minutes into the second half, Deepika gave Haryana the lead with a superb field goal and three minutes later she made it 2-0 with another opportunistic strike.

Just before the final whistle, Prini Kandir made no mistake in convertinga chance that came her way to reduce the deficit for Jharkhand, but it was a case of too little, too late, the release added.

Manish wins Boys U-21 singles

Sureshkumar Manish of Tamil Nadu used his all-round ability to negate an aggressive Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-3 in the boys U-21 tennis final, while Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra outlasted Priyanshi Bhandari of Gujarat 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in the girls U-17 final of the Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday.

A day earlier, Prerna had won the Girls’ Doubles and thus completed a double. Emulating her, Dev Javia, winner of Under-17 singles, partnered Krish Patel to win the Boys Under-17 double and grabbed a second gold, a media release said.

Dhruv, who won the boys’ U-21 doubles along with Armaan Bhatia on Friday, was eyeing a second gold in the U-21 singles final. But he had to settle for a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Gujarat bagged two gold medals in doubles. Gujarat’s Zeel Desai and Vaidehi Chaudhary outplayed Telangana’s Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Humera Shaik6-3, 6-2 in the girls U-21 doubles final.

In the boy’s U-17 doubles gold medal match, Gujarat’s Dev Javiaand Krish Patel beat Haryana’s Sushant Dabas and Divesh Gahlot 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak)in a thrilling encounter.

It was Javia’s second gold of the games after his U-17 singles title on Friday, the release added.

Results:

Boys U-21 singles final:Sureshkumar Manish (TN) bt Dhruv Sunish (Mah) 6-2, 6-0

Girls U-21 doubles final: Zeel Desai/Vaidehi Chaudhary (Guj) bt Rashmika Bhamidipaty/Humera Shaik (Tel) 6-3, 6-2

Boys U-17 doubles final: Dev Javia/Krish Patel (Guj) bt Sushant Dabas/Divesh Gahlot (Har) 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak);

Girls U-17 singles final:- Prerna Vichare (Mah) bt Priyanshi Bhandari (Guj) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.