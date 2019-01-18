Khelo India roundup: Haryana overtake Delhi; Maharashtra on top

Haryana made a big move on Friday with two more days to go in the Khelo India Youth Games, as hosts Maharashtra touched a new milestone of 200 medals.

Haryana bagged an incredible eight gold medals only in boxing.

Then they added two more from the three Kabaddi finals they featured in to take their gold haul for the day to 10 and a total of 48.

That helped them move ahead of Delhi, who were pushed to third with 47 gold medals, a media release said.

Maharashtra, who also had a good day with eight gold medals, five from boxing, two from tennis and one from table tennis, moved from 68 to 76 golds.

Maharashtra with 76 gold, 57 silver and 67 bronze also reached 200 medals to maintain their pole position, Haryana with 48 gold, 45 silver and 54 bronze have 147 and Delhi with 47 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze have 127 medals.

The day saw 20 gold in boxing, four in tennis, four in Kabaddi and two in table tennis being decided and it was Haryanas big day.

Haryana boxers went all out with eight gold medals.

Ankit Narwal (Boys Under-17, 52kg), Vanshaj (Boys Under-17, 57kg) and Preeti Dahiya (Girls Under-17, 60kg) were comfortable winners as they led the Haryana surge.

Meanwhile,in tennis, Madhya Pradeshs Mahak Jain won the Girls Under-21 gold medal beating Maharashtras Mihika Yadav 6-4, 6-1, while Dev Javia of Gujarat powered past Aryaan Bhatia of Maharastra 7-5, 6-3 to win the Boys U-17 singles gold medal.

Haryana won two gold medals in Kabaddi, while Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh took one gold each in table tennis.