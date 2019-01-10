Khelo India roundup: Maharashtra dominate gymnastics; Pune, Kerala post big wins in football

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Thursday bagged the lion’s share of medals in gymnastics in Khelo Indian Youth Games 2019 here.

Maharashtra bagged five of the 14 gold medals on offer, while Uttar Pradesh clinched four.

UP dominated the mens section with four gold, while West Bengal (3) and Jammu & Kashmir (2) shared five gold in the womens events, a media release issued here said.

In terms of medals, Maharashtra had a whopping haul of 17, comprising five gold, five silver and seven bronze.

UP had eight medals in its kitty – four gold, one silver and three bronze.

Protishtha Samanta and Bavleen Kaur were big starts in the gymnastics arena.

Protishtha bagged three individual gold and took her personal tally to four she won a gold two days ago.

Bavleen emerged as another major star among women, as she won two gold to take her haul to three at these Games, the release said.

Among men, Mohammed Rafey, who had one gold earlier, added two more Thursday to take his yellow metal haul to three.

Led by Shreyas Mandliks one gold, two silver and a bronze, Maharashtra were also boosted by Krisha Chheda who landed a total of three medals (one gold, two bronze) out of four events in rhythmic gymnastics.

Bavleen bagged two gold and two silver which made her a podium finisher in every event of the rhythmic gymnastics section, while Protishtha dominated artistic gymnastics with her golden haul.

Uttar Pradesh dominated the mens artistic gymnastics with a total of eight medals.

With an astounding 21 medals, the Maharashtra under-17 gymnastics team, buoyed by the home crowd, finished its campaign on a high.

While the first day was dominated by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra managed to corner a total of 17 medals on the last day, the release added.

Punjab, Kerala post big wins in football

Mixed fortunes marked Kerala’s opening fixtures in theKhelo India Youth Gamesfootball competition here Thursday with their Under-21 boys team dropping a point to Chandigarh and their Under-17 girls swamping Himachal Pradesh by a 28-0 margin.

Dhruv gave Chandigarh the lead in the 62nd minute, but nine minutes later Habeeb Rahman fired the equaliser to save a point for Kerala, a media release issued here said.

In the girls match, Kerala rode onMeghnas seven-goal blitz as the hapless Himachal Pradeshgirls were put to the sword.

Other scorers for the southern team included Sona (5), Sreelakshmi and Amaya (3 each) and Abhirami, Bhagya, Theertha and Ananya (2 apece).

Led by a brace fromS Longjam, Punjab opened their campaign with awhirlwind 6-1 win over Uttarakhandin the boys U-17 section.

Tamil Nadu had to wage a grim battle to down Odisha 1-0 in their U-21 girlsopener.

Mariyammal Balamurugam’s strike in the seventhminute turning out to be the match-winner.

Later, scoring twice in each half,Karnatakacollected full pointswith a 4-1 win over Mizoram in the U-21 tournament.

Alfred Lal Routsang and Sumit Kumar Puran scored in the first half, while Khwairakpam C Singh and Michael Touthangboosted the scoreline after the break.

For Mizoram, H P Lalremruata scoredthe consolation goal.

There was consolation in the Under-17 competition for Mizoram who got the better of hosts Maharashtra 3-0.

In U-21 girls match, Mizoram easily trounced Himachal Pradesh 13-0.

Lalchhanhimi, Miriam Lalnunsiami (four each) Lalrinmuani (3) and Lalnuntluangi (2)were the scorers.

Results: U-21 (Boys) KeraladrewwithChandigarh 1-1, Mizoram bt Maharashtra3-0.

U-17 (Boys) Punjab beat Uttrakhand6-1, Karnataka bt Mizoram 4-1.

U-21 (Girls): Tamil Nadu btOdisha 1-0, Mizorambt Himachal 13-0.

U-17 (Girls): Keralabt Himachal Pradesh 28-0 Odisha bt Maharashtra 2-0.

Delhi dominate judo mat; win 3 gold medals

Delhi judokas proved unstoppable Thursday, winning three of the six gold at stake on the opening day of the event in Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here.

Delhi won a total of six medals — three gold, one silver and two bronze.

On a day that saw action confined to the Under-17s, the other three gold were shared by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, a media release issued here said.

Haryana bagged four medals — one gold, two silver, one bronze.

Gujarat judoka Sonal Bhupat won a marathon in the girls Below-40kg event.

Pitted against Priya (Haryana), Sonal needed the `Golden Score’ to take the top spot.

Having shared honours after the mandatory four minutes, Sonal had to battle for another five-odd minutes and win by an Ippon.

Sohan Singh of Mathura helped Uttar Pradesh open their gold account, winning his Below-50kgs bout against fancied Harish (Haryana) by an Ippon.

In the Below-55kgs category, Yeshvir Singh (Haryana) topped against Abhishek (Punjab) by an Ippon.

The bout also saw Maharashtras Pratham Gurav claim bronze to help the hosts open their account in the discipline.

Pratham is a four-time national champion and the medal was his first at the games.

Results: U-17 Girls: Below-40kgs, Final: Sonal Bhupat (Guj) bt Priya (Har) by an Ippon.

Bronze: Bindu (Pun) & Debanjali Nath (Trp) Below-44kgs, Final: Manini Singh (Delhi) bt Muskan (Dli) by an Ippon.

Bronze: Mansi (Har) & Pooja Yadav (UP) Below-48kgs, Final: Navika (Delhi) bt Kabi Doyon (Arunachal) by 2-1 Waza-ari; Bronze: Mahima Dikshi Sailor (Guj) & Zonunsangi (Miz) U-17 Boys: Below-50kgs, Final: Sohan Singh (UP) bt Harish (Har) by an Ippon Bronze: Khomdan Wang (Arunachal) and Keshorjit Haobijam (Manipur) Below-55kgs, Final: Yeshvir Singh (Har) bt Abhishek (Pun) by an Ippon.

Bronze: Pratham Gurav (Mah) & Rahul Verma (UP)Below-60kgs, Final: Kunal Vats (Dli) bt Money Sharma (Pun) by an Ippon; Bronze: Shauryaveer Gill (Dli) & Harsh Tokas (Delhi).

Odisha, UP, Haryana, Punjab in semies in U-17 Men’s Hockey

Mumbai: Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab registered victories in their last Pool matches to secure spots in semi-finals of Under-17 Men’s hockey competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Thursday.

Punjab and UP also won matches in the Under-21 Men’s category.

In the Under-17 Men’s category, Uttar Pradesh made it to the semi-final defeating hosts Maharashtra 5-3 in their last Pool A match, a media release from Hockey India said.

Odisha booked a semi-final spot by defeating Delhi 3-1 to make it three wins out of three.

In Pool B, it was Punjab who won their second match of the competition to take their tally to six points as they beat Jharkhand 9-4.

In the last Pool B match, Haryana showed their quality as they defeated Chandigarh 4-0 to take their tally to nine points from three matches and secure a semi-final berth.

In the Under-21 Men’s category, Punjab became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals as they defeated Delhi 4-1 in their last Pool A match to make it three wins out of three matches.

In the other Pool A match, it was Uttar Pradesh who secured path through to the semi-finals as they defeated Chandigarh 2-0.

The semi-final matches of Under-17 Men’s category will take place Saturday (January 12) while for the Under-21 Men’s category, the semi-finals will be held on January 13 after the completion of the Pool B matches on Friday.