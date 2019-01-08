Khelo India Round-up: Gymnasts Mohammed Rafey, Prathista claim first gold

Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammed Rafey and West Bengal’s Prathista Samanta became the first gold medal winners of the Khelo India Youth Games 2019, emerging victorious in the men’s and women’s under-17 all-round artistic gymnastics events respectively here Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh were dominant in the men’s category with gymnasts Rafey and Raj Yadav grabbing gold and silver with scores of 68.25 and 67.50 respectively.

Delhi’s Tushar Kalyan clinched the bronze medal with an all-round score of 66.90. Tushar had won the bronze medal at the Khelo India School Games last year.

Pratishta staved off a challenge from Maharashtra’s twin sisters Siddhi and Riddhi Hattekar to emerge on top in the women’s under-17 competition.

It was her vault that helped to keep her nose ahead of the Aurangabad twins. She scored 13.00 on the vault to compensate for the uneven bars score of 7.10.

The results:

Men’s under-17 all-around: 1. Mohammed Rafey (Uttar Pradesh) 68.25 (floor 11.90, pommel horse 9.75, roman rings 11.05, vault 12.40, parallel bars 11.30, horizontal bar 11.85); 2. Raj Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 67.50; 3. Tushar Kalyan (Delhi) 66.90.

Women’s under-17 all-around: 1. Pratishta Samanta (West Bengal) 42.05 (vault 13.00, uneven bars 7.10, beam 11.30, floor 10.65); 2. Siddhi Hatekar (Maharashtra) 40.85, 3. Riddhi Hattekar (Maharashtra) 40.45.

Advertising

Odisha, Uttar Pradesh register wins in U-17 men’s hockey

Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday posted victories in their respective second Pool A matches of the Under-17 men’s hockey competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 in Mumbai.

Haryana, Odisha and Punjab also emerged triumphant in the Under-21 men’s category.

Advertising

Men’s hockey matches of the Games began at the Mumbai Hockey Association Stadium here from Monday.

In the Under-17 men’s category, Odisha defeated hosts Maharashtra 7-0 and registered their second win in as many matches.

The match saw Odisha’s Sudeep Chirmako score four goals (5th, 38th, 50th and 53rd minute), while Sunil Jojo (14′), captain Sunit Lakra (19′) and Prasant Lakra (52′) also chipped in with a goal each, a media release from Hockey India stated.

Uttar Pradesh registered their first win of the competition as they defeated Delhi 6-0 to overcome the opening day 1-3 defeat to Odisha.

Goals for Uttar Pradesh were scored by Ajay Yadav (50′, 56′), Pankaj Yadav (9′), Suraj Singh (29′), skipper Saurabh Anand (36′) and Rajan Gupta (60′).

In the Under-21 men’s category, Haryana opened their campaign with an emphatic 10-0 victory over Jharkhand in a Pool B match.

Goals for Haryana were scored by skipper Mandeep Mor (3′, 13′, 40′), Abhishek (24′, 43′), Mohit (31′, 44′), Jasbir Antil (7′), Deepak (36′) and Pankaj (58′).

In the other Pool B match of the day, Odisha matched their Under-17 team’s feat as they also defeated hosts Maharashtra by a margin of 6-3.

Indian international Nilam Sanjeep Xess (18′, 29′, 49′) scored a hat-trick for Odisha as Amit Chirmako (12′), Krishna Tirkey (38′) and Ashis Topno (43′) also contributed with goals.

Goals for Maharashtra were scored by Rohan Patil (25′), Malhari Chavan (52′) and Harish Shindgi (57′), it said.

In Pool A, Punjab continued their good form as they won their second consecutive match by defeating Uttar Pradesh 1-0 in what turned out to be a hard-fought win.

Advertising

The only goal of the game came in the 57th minute as Punjab’s Harmanjit Singh converted a penalty corner to give his team full three points, the release stated.